« on: May 19, 2023, 08:42:44 AM »







i can see that leading to trouble if it catches on.......



then again they will more than likely pick the houses/estates to taeget so they dont always get a good hiding off any house owners.........







the comments section nails it you canceled for comments/actions of years ago, but are expected to put up with this shit in your own home.....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12100861/Disturbing-TikTok-trend-sees-group-young-men-storm-random-peoples-houses.html

