May 24, 2023, 08:02:13 PM
Author Topic: Disturbing TikTok trend  (Read 182 times)
headset
« on: May 19, 2023, 08:42:44 AM »
Disturbing TikTok trend sees a group of young men storm into 'random people's houses' while filming their reactions: Police are investigating after one clip showed a father telling the intruders 'I've got kids' as he pleads with them to leave his home



i can see that leading to trouble if it catches on.......

then again they will more than likely pick the houses/estates to taeget so they dont always get a good hiding off any house owners.........



the comments section nails it you canceled for comments/actions of years ago, but are expected to put up with this shit in your own home..... :like:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12100861/Disturbing-TikTok-trend-sees-group-young-men-storm-random-peoples-houses.html
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:42:56 AM »
'TikTok prankster', 18, is charged after videos showed people entering homes in London without permission


throw the book at him! well done the cops for getting him... will the scum like lefty judges do their bit though .. rava

the scum feral youth of today like this have no respect for the laws of the land and folk in general....


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12118467/TikTok-prankster-18-charged.html
littlefatso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:21:09 PM »
The little turd is called Izzy or something similar . He's recently had a good shoeing from a shop keeper down there for taking stuff off the shelf and eating it with out paying  :alastair: :alastair:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:25:55 PM »
Lefty judges. Yes
littlefatso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:47:10 PM »
 

Crying like a bitch

http://twitter.com/Bukowski_369/status/1660229939033931777?s=20       
