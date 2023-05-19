Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Disturbing TikTok trend  (Read 13 times)
« on: Today at 08:42:44 AM »
Disturbing TikTok trend sees a group of young men storm into 'random people's houses' while filming their reactions: Police are investigating after one clip showed a father telling the intruders 'I've got kids' as he pleads with them to leave his home



i can see that leading to trouble if it catches on.......

then again they will more than likely pick the houses/estates to taeget so they dont always get a good hiding off any house owners.........



the comments section nails it you canceled for comments/actions of years ago, but are expected to put up with this shit in your own home..... :like:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12100861/Disturbing-TikTok-trend-sees-group-young-men-storm-random-peoples-houses.html
