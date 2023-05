headset

headset

Posts: 7 213 The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke - brown bread! « on: Today at 08:37:57 AM »





i didnt mind some of the smiths stuff in the early days before he Morrisy went all radio rental with his views etc..... still a talented bunch like....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12101943/The-Smiths-bassist-Andy-Rourke-dies-aged-59.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12101943/The-Smiths-bassist-Andy-Rourke-dies-aged-59.html

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke dies aged 59 after battle with pancreatic cancer - as bandmate pay tribute to 'supremely gifted musician'