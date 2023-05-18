REFUSES to say if Scottish man who dressed as a woman to kidnap and abuse little girl will be sent to a male or female prison
Andrew Miller, known as Amy George, lured the girl into a car dressed as woman
FFS.
another crank, running the system *no pun intended*
dear me sending a nonce butcher to a women's prison ..... absolutely crackers ...
you see if we hung the bastards we would not have this kind of problem....
Another clear sign of Broken Britain.... https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12097999/Transgender-butcher-53-pleads-guilty-kidnapping-sexually-abusing-girl-11.html