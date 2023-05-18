headset

SNP leader Humza Yousaf « on: Today at 03:38:29 PM »



Andrew Miller, known as Amy George, lured the girl into a car dressed as woman





FFS.

another crank, running the system *no pun intended*



dear me sending a nonce butcher to a women's prison ..... absolutely crackers ...







you see if we hung the bastards we would not have this kind of problem....





Another clear sign of Broken Britain....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12097999/Transgender-butcher-53-pleads-guilty-kidnapping-sexually-abusing-girl-11.html









