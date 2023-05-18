Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 18, 2023, 11:08:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SNP leader Humza Yousaf  (Read 86 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 200


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:38:29 PM »
REFUSES to say if Scottish man who dressed as a woman to kidnap and abuse little girl will be sent to a male or female prison

Andrew Miller, known as Amy George, lured the girl into a car dressed as woman


FFS.
another crank, running the system *no pun intended*  rava

dear me sending a nonce butcher to a women's prison ..... absolutely crackers ...



you see if we hung the bastards we would not have this kind of problem....


Another clear sign of Broken Britain.... :like:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12097999/Transgender-butcher-53-pleads-guilty-kidnapping-sexually-abusing-girl-11.html
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 118


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:30 PM »
When he trots off to the Mosque will he let trannies sit in the womens section?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 042


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:57:32 PM »
Wonder why a man would want to be sentenced as a woman? Just can't work it out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhDwzds-49s&ab_channel=JusticeforMen%26Boys
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 