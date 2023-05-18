headset

Offline



Posts: 7 200





Posts: 7 200 Another Middlesbrough pervert « on: Today at 03:25:37 PM »



Middlesbrough pervert plied girl with cannabis before 'horrendous' sex abuse

A judge told Sami Brek: 'This is not a case of fumbling teenagers, you were an adult'





a pattern emerging here on Teesside of late!





is the any wonder we are known as the sex crime capital of England......





all these nonces we have .....





bring back hanging for nonces............. ,,,,,,,,,,,,,









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-pervert-plied-girl-cannabis-26939531

caught fiddling with an underage lass.......Middlesbrough pervert plied girl with cannabis before 'horrendous' sex abuseA judge told Sami Brek: 'This is not a case of fumbling teenagers, you were an adult'a pattern emerging here on Teesside of late!is the any wonder we are known as the sex crime capital of England......all these nonces we have .....bring back hanging for nonces.............,,,,,,,,,,,,, Logged