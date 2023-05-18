Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 18, 2023, 03:53:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Another Middlesbrough pervert  (Read 26 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 200


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:25:37 PM »
caught fiddling with an underage lass.......

 Middlesbrough pervert plied girl with cannabis before 'horrendous' sex abuse
A judge told Sami Brek: 'This is not a case of fumbling teenagers, you were an adult'


a pattern emerging here on Teesside of late!


is the any wonder we are known as the sex crime capital of England......


all these nonces we have ..... rava


bring back hanging for nonces............. :like: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/middlesbrough-pervert-plied-girl-cannabis-26939531
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 