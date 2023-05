headset

Headset Sneaky Midweek Tricky Treble!! « on: Today at 03:19:14 PM »





why not have a little Thursday crack at the bookies....



a cheeky 1.00 tricky treble.





Newcastle V Brighton - Home Win.



Az Alkmar V West Ham - Away Win - on the night.



Sheff Wed V Peterboro - Home Win - on the night. ( the posh to go through still )





Happy punting folks....





https://www.skysports.com/football/fixtures









