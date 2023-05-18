Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Coventry ace Viktor Gyokeres  (Read 71 times)
VIK OF THE BUNCH Brentford ready to step up £25m transfer chase for Coventry ace Viktor Gyokeres as Bees seek Ivan Toney replacement...........




well worth a punt for Brentford I would say - he is certainly a handful for championship defenders - so it will be interesting to see if he can cut it in the league above - I'm going with a yes......... I'd have him at Boro if we could afford him and he fancied maybe staying in the champo over the premier league..... monkey




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22402421/brentford-transfer-coventry-viktor-gyokeres-ivan-toney-replacement/
Brentford eh. Remember when they were tinpot Hartlepool style up until 5 year ago.
