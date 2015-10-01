Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
im too big to fit down the aisle of planes
A PLUS-SIZE influencer has claimed airlines are discriminating against larger travellers by not widening the aisles of their planes.

TikToker "Big Curvy Olivia" shared a video showing her difficulty navigating the narrow plane walkway, which has sparked fierce discussion online.


another one on the discrimination bandwagon......


maybe just maybe u aint meant to be that big


not all of us a perfect, but the comes time when big becomes obese


look at the arse on that, she's a heart attack in waiting... lost



imagine going to the bog after that one has dropped her guts on a plane... rava



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22398879/big-traveller-curvy-aisle-plane-flights-discrimination-passengers/
"imagine going to the bog after that one has dropped her guts on a plane... rava"    charles charles



Things like that need classing as a heavy load . She should have been scooped up with a front loader then lifted into a Antonov cargo plane . Fat bitch  :nige:
FAA/CAA have rules which airlines follow. It aint going to change. In fact soon, I can see the banning of supersize people being allowed to fly as a safety concern. That would include the amount of disabled people per flight.
