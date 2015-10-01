headset

Offline



Posts: 7 200





Posts: 7 200 im too big to fit down the aisle of planes « on: Today at 02:58:49 PM »



TikToker "Big Curvy Olivia" shared a video showing her difficulty navigating the narrow plane walkway, which has sparked fierce discussion online.





another one on the discrimination bandwagon......





maybe just maybe u aint meant to be that big





not all of us a perfect, but the comes time when big becomes obese





look at the arse on that, she's a heart attack in waiting...







imagine going to the bog after that one has dropped her guts on a plane...







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22398879/big-traveller-curvy-aisle-plane-flights-discrimination-passengers/









A PLUS-SIZE influencer has claimed airlines are discriminating against larger travellers by not widening the aisles of their planes.TikToker "Big Curvy Olivia" shared a video showing her difficulty navigating the narrow plane walkway, which has sparked fierce discussion online.another one on the discrimination bandwagon......maybe just maybe u aint meant to be that bignot all of us a perfect, but the comes time when big becomes obeselook at the arse on that, she's a heart attack in waiting...imagine going to the bog after that one has dropped her guts on a plane... Logged