Jonny Bairstow has not represented England since last August; Ben Foakes is 'upset' to have been left out of the side upon Bairstow's return; watch the Ashes live on Sky Sports from June 16; England begin summer against Ireland on June 1, live on Sky Sports





Archer also out injured, hardlines on Foakes but Jonny Bairstow is some Batesman when on his game....he was blasting all around the park before his injury last year....I'm not a fan of changing a winning formula/team but on certain occasions, some do improve things on paper and Bairstow does improve things on this occasion....lets hope proves the selectors right.... a big summer for Harry Brook the Yorkshire lad can he do it on the big stage in tests against the Aussies..



he needs to look no further than fellow Yorkshirenman Joe Root for test match inspiration.......





It should be a good test series and one I'm expecting us to win the ashes....



hopefully, we learnt how to get Steve Smith out this summer..... a world-class batsman that very rarely fails when playing against England....





