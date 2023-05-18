headset

Labours plot to rig elections would give 10MILLION teenagers

Includes 3.4M European Union nationals who had lived in the UK before Brexit....



i don't have an issue with teenagers age 16+ having a vote



politics is tricky and not a subject many are deeply familiar regardless of age with i will say that.............







i don't however agree with foreign nationals having a vote working here or not....until they become one day full British citizens...









