May 18, 2023
Topic: Labours plot to rig elections would give 10MILLION teenagers
headset
07:31:57 AM
migrants the vote - including citizens from countries such as Russia and North Korea
Includes 3.4M European Union nationals who had lived in the UK before Brexit....

i don't have an issue with teenagers age 16+ having a vote

politics is tricky and not a subject many are deeply familiar regardless of age with i will say that.............



i don't however agree with foreign nationals having a vote working here or not....until they become one day full British citizens... :like:




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12096035/Labours-plot-rig-elections-10MILLION-teenagers-migrants-vote.html#com
Bernie
Reply #1 on: 08:24:11 AM
The same people who say 16 year old's should get the vote, are the same people who say shemima begum wasn't old enough to know what she was doing.
Rutters
Reply #2 on: 12:16:53 PM
The 2 main parties are so close now they have to find different ways to win.

Labour's most deadly weapons are gerrymandering and making allegations of bullying, corruption, sexual misconduct or an 'ism'.

Tory's only have 'Culture Wars'.

No hope, no positivity, no inspiration, no vision. no leadership.
