headset

Offline



Posts: 7 193





Posts: 7 193 Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « on: Yesterday at 03:39:08 PM »





what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............



i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight....



Chuba 2.1 Boro....



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!





& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........



LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........







OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...



OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....



ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE



CROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINE



HE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...



THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...



FOR THE BORO ALL NIGHT LONG ....

















https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/live/482300











play-off semi-final second leg live on Sky Sports Football.......what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight....Chuba 2.1 Boro....FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDECROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINEHE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...FOR THE BORO ALL NIGHT LONG .... Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 6 116





Posts: 6 116 Re: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM » Cant say Im surprised. In some ways we just fizzled out at the end of the season. Fair play to Coventry they really had Boros number and I hope they beat Luton. Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 561





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 561Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 PM »

.

Golden opportunity to get back in the premier league well and truly blown.



Knew that wed fuck it up in the playoffs.Golden opportunity to get back in the premier league well and truly blown. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 561





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 561Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 PM »



Criminal decision by Carrick to drop Jones tonight. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 193





Posts: 7 193 Re: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:47:23 AM »



we dint take our chances at the weekend and didnt look sharp enough last night when going forward...



a big chance for promotion lost ...IMO



in for the long haul though.... so we go again next year.... yes we looked rather lack luster at a crucial stage of the season....we dint take our chances at the weekend and didnt look sharp enough last night when going forward...a big chance for promotion lost ...IMOin for the long haul though.... so we go again next year.... Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 1 041





Posts: 1 041 Re: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:11:07 PM » We dropped off when the play-off place was ensured and couldn't step it up again. Injuries didn't help either.



I do reckon that same squad and manager from the season start would have gone up automatically. Logged