Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 18, 2023, 12:59:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship  (Read 259 times)
0 Members and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 193


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:39:08 PM »
play-off semi-final second leg live on Sky Sports Football.......


what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............

i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight.... :like:

Chuba 2.1 Boro....

FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!


& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........

LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........



OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...

OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....

ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE

CROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINE

HE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...

THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...

FOR THE BORO ALL NIGHT LONG ....



 :mido:




https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/live/482300
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 653


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 PM »
Sky bias on display here
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 116


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Cant say Im surprised. In some ways we just fizzled out at the end of the season. Fair play to Coventry they really had Boros number and I hope they beat Luton.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 561


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 PM »
Knew that wed fuck it up in the playoffs.
.
Golden opportunity to get back in the premier league well and truly blown.

 :lenin: :wanker:
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 561


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 PM »
Criminal decision by Carrick to drop Jones tonight.

 :wanker:
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 063



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:25 AM »
Jones is shite. Next!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 193


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:47:23 AM »
yes we looked rather lack luster at a crucial stage of the season....

we dint take our chances at the weekend and didnt look sharp enough last night when going forward...

a big chance for promotion lost ...IMO

in for the long haul though.... so we go again next year.... :mido:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 932


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:25:09 AM »
 souey
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 041


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:11:07 PM »
We dropped off when the play-off place was ensured and couldn't step it up again. Injuries didn't help either.

I do reckon that same squad and manager from the season start would have gone up automatically.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 116


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:16:44 PM »
Went off the boil after the Hull game.  Did complacency set in? Injuries to Howson and Ramsey played their part too. Unfortunately at the end the squad didnt have enough quality and the bench had no one who could make a real impact. Big job now for the recruitment team. Hopefully Carrick will stay and be able to create his own team. Just look what Kompany was able to do at Burnley. We will see.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 