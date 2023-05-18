play-off semi-final second leg live on Sky Sports Football.......
what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............
i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight....
Chuba 2.1 Boro....
FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!
& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........
LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........
OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...
OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....
ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE
CROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINE
HE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...
THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...
