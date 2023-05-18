Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 18, 2023
Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship
« on: Yesterday at 03:39:08 PM »
play-off semi-final second leg live on Sky Sports Football.......


what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............

i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight.... :like:

Chuba 2.1 Boro....

FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!


& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........

LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........



OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...

OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....

ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE

CROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINE

HE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...

THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...

FOR THE BORO ALL NIGHT LONG ....



 :mido:




https://www.skysports.com/football/middlesbrough-vs-coventry-city/live/482300
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 PM »
Sky bias on display here
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Cant say Im surprised. In some ways we just fizzled out at the end of the season. Fair play to Coventry they really had Boros number and I hope they beat Luton.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 PM »
Knew that wed fuck it up in the playoffs.
.
Golden opportunity to get back in the premier league well and truly blown.

 :lenin: :wanker:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 PM »
Criminal decision by Carrick to drop Jones tonight.

 :wanker:
