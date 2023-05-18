headset

Middlesbrough vs Coventry: Sky Bet Championship





what a game we have in store tonight at the Riverside, a chance to another step close to the premier league and a trip to Wembley awaits the winners..........either the mighty Boro or Sky Blues will be victors in this sell-out clash at the Riverside home of Boro..............



i''d keep the same team and take things from there, what a great season we've had, but like Rob Edwards said about Luton we've achieved nothing yet and, that's my feelings about Boro. A good season it has been under Carrick, but only achievement brings the word success into play.... and that only comes with promotion...... it is been one hell of a ride under Carrick i will say that win or lose tonight....



Chuba 2.1 Boro....



FOLLOW FOLLOW FOLLOW !!!





& OF COURSE, IF YOU ARE GOING..........



LOUD AND PROUD EVERYBODY..........







OH CARRICK SAID HE FU**ING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR...



OH ...WORDS CANT DESCRIBE....



ISAIAH RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT-HAND SIDE



CROOKSY'S HAIR IS FINE



HE SCORES BELTERS ALL THE TIME...



THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG...



FOR THE BORO ALL NIGHT LONG ....

















