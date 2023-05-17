headset

Offline



Posts: 7 184





Posts: 7 184 Man City vs Real Madrid « on: Today at 03:19:19 PM »



Despite all the media talk from Pep, he needs this trophy with Man City to cement his name in greatness. iN the english game



that said he has certainly made a massive impression and cracked the English game without said trophy....... the treble would be some feat but Man U and Real Madrid will still have plenty to say on things until toppled, should they be toppled by Peps City side.......



they can bag the treble for me in one sense, then other clubs need to step up to the plate in the premier league - you can't have these despite how good and exciting they are to watch cleaning up the league year on year like they are doing pretty much at present......



a City win tonight is my prediction (Grealish 2.1 Man City), but never rule out a Madrid win when it comes to the champions league is what I would say......





a shame to be missing it, but greater needs must... CMON BORO







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22361617/man-city-vs-real-madrid-kick-off-time-tv-channel-live-stream-team-news-champions-league/















a game I wish I was watching and, I would only miss for a Middlesbrough game. So I'm a tad gutted it clashes with the mighty Boro's game tonight. Loyalty comes first though as true football fans will tell you!Despite all the media talk from Pep, he needs this trophy with Man City to cement his name in greatness. iN the english gamethat said he has certainly made a massive impression and cracked the English game without said trophy....... the treble would be some feat but Man U and Real Madrid will still have plenty to say on things until toppled, should they be toppled by Peps City side.......they can bag the treble for me in one sense, then other clubs need to step up to the plate in the premier league - you can't have these despite how good and exciting they are to watch cleaning up the league year on year like they are doing pretty much at present......a City win tonight is my prediction (Grealish 2.1 Man City), but never rule out a Madrid win when it comes to the champions league is what I would say......a shame to be missing it, but greater needs must... CMON BORO « Last Edit: Today at 03:20:50 PM by headset » Logged