May 17, 2023, 02:26:16 PM
Author Topic: Another Middlesbrough Sex Monster Jailed......  (Read 52 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:39:49 AM »
Faeces-smearing 'monster' caged for stroking lone girl's leg on train and battering his dad over £20

Urfan Arshad is now starting an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted for a catalogue of crimes...


after reading that..... what a dirty ba$tard he is... wiping $hit all over.....


the sex monster should have got more that 8 yrs... I suppose its a start and is some jail over the slap on the writs many nonces get.....


id still vote for hanging the ba$tards like!! 



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/faeces-smearing-monster-caged-stroking-26924551
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:57 PM »
Bastard.

That lass must have been terrified.
