Urfan Arshad is now starting an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence after being convicted for a catalogue of crimes...





after reading that..... what a dirty ba$tard he is... wiping $hit all over.....





the sex monster should have got more that 8 yrs... I suppose its a start and is some jail over the slap on the writs many nonces get.....





id still vote for hanging the ba$tards like!!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/faeces-smearing-monster-caged-stroking-26924551

