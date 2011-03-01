headset

55,000 REAL GRAFTERS Rishi Sunak



fair play to those happy to be doing the graft.... u can't beat a grafter regardless of the job they do, they get a doff of my cap over any layabout who refuses to work or those that plays the 'illness' card...



i would make it compulsory for those living in a certain boundary distance if on benefits go fruit pick or lose your money and maybe your home.... the softly softly approach is not the answer with some of these layabouts. Only then offer visas to those willing to graft.





that said half of the UK layabouts u would not want working for you........................ in fairness but that because the soft lefties have pandered to them for too long and made them unemployable....





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22381753/rishi-sunak-fruit-picker-visas/

