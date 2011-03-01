Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 17, 2023, 09:56:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 55,000 REAL GRAFTERS Rishi Sunak  (Read 29 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 177


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:21:26 AM »
admits fruit picker visas could reach 55,000 next year despite Braverman saying she wants to train up Brits..

fair play to those happy to be doing the graft.... u can't beat a grafter regardless of the job they do, they get a doff of my cap over any layabout who refuses to work or those that plays the 'illness' card...

i would make it compulsory for those living in a certain boundary distance if on benefits go fruit pick or lose your money and maybe your home.... the softly softly approach is not the answer with some of these layabouts. Only then offer visas to those willing to graft.


that said half of the UK layabouts u would not want working for you........................ in fairness but that because the soft lefties have pandered to them for too long and made them unemployable.... :wanker:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22381753/rishi-sunak-fruit-picker-visas/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 18 062



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:07 AM »
Soft lefties. Yes. This Labour government has fucked the country in the last decade +
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 