Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 17, 2023, 06:20:54 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this smalltown
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is this smalltown (Read 186 times)
Gray Squirrel
and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 261
Is this smalltown
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:13 PM »
Right up his street & it looks like Him/He/Her
Video :
http://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1658457273549611008?s=20
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 184
Re: Is this smalltown
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:54:05 AM »
Love it.....its him!
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 927
Re: Is this smalltown
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:29:26 PM »
Can't be....he doesn't offer the reporter a massage.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 184
Re: Is this smalltown
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:41:58 PM »
It has to be him/her/he............ he/she/her - has even got the 'rat-like' twitch if you look closely
Logged
littlefatso
Offline
Posts: 261
Re: Is this smalltown
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:49:52 PM »
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...