BMX Bandit

Offline



Posts: 43





Posts: 43

Re: 5.39 « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:59:26 AM » Happy Shopper Heinz Soup 5.80



Just seen a post on a friends fuckbook page.





I like a bit of Mango chutney with my curry, Sharwoods in Tesco 4.90.





Greedy fucking cunts