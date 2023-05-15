Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Thief rips car bonnet from Boro fans car
headset
The Middlesbrough FC supporter watched the Boro match with his dad and returned to find the vehicle had been broken into and had its bonnet snatched


it's becoming a regular thing this to many supporters on match days.....

pure scum who do it,,,, that all said it makes you wonder where all the filth are, they tend to show up in numbers when showing heavy-handed policing but never about you do need them... lost

hopefully, the new mayor and Middlesbrough council can these issues sorted................ given they can find the numbers for policing football and not the streets ..................... I don't hold up much hope like..  rava


probably cheaper to use 'proper' car parks these days that scum bags don't wonder around....


bad shit that like the scruffy C&nts will rob out these days......  :wanker:





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/thief-rips-car-bonnet-boro-26916402
