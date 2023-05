headset

Fans stunned by Fernando Torres body transformation
« on: Today at 03:27:48 PM »



The 39-year-old former Spanish striker was sent off during an Under-19s game at the weekend after shoving the rival coach.



Not a bad finisher in his day....flopped at Chelsea mind you...







He looks like he has been on the juice to me....









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22363026/fernando-torres-body-transformation-row-atletico-madrid-real/

