Author Topic: Leicester City: From champions to the Championship  (Read 52 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
« on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
n seven years? Rob Dorsett assesses the Foxes' demise

Leicester sit third-bottom of the Premier League table with three games left to save their season, less than six years after they lifted the league title; watch Leicester vs Liverpool live on MNF from 7pm on Monday; kick-off 8pm...


mondays big game - everyone's favourite second LFC in action, can they topple Man Utd for 4th spot & the all-important champions league place, its a tall order and one i don't think they will achieve despite being on a cracking run at the moment,,,,,,,,

They can put another nail in the foxes' coffin should the scousers beat them, so its a game well worth a watch....


I might have a sneaky dabble on Lfc a scorcast when the teams are announced...


YNWA.




https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11712/12877265/leicester-city-from-champions-to-the-championship-in-seven-years-rob-dorsett-asses
Logged
