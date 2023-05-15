headset

Leicester sit third-bottom of the Premier League table with three games left to save their season, less than six years after they lifted the league title; watch Leicester vs Liverpool live on MNF from 7pm on Monday; kick-off 8pm...





mondays big game - everyone's favourite second LFC in action, can they topple Man Utd for 4th spot & the all-important champions league place, its a tall order and one i don't think they will achieve despite being on a cracking run at the moment,,,,,,,,



They can put another nail in the foxes' coffin should the scousers beat them, so its a game well worth a watch....





I might have a sneaky dabble on Lfc a scorcast when the teams are announced...





YNWA.









