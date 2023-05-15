ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

« on: Today at 08:52:20 AM »





Will he bag Harry Kane now that will rock the north London club if he takes him to West London.



Two big jobs Tottenham and Chelsea and it could be messy for both if things don't improve next season....





i rate Poch but will say the jury is out on whether he can turn Chelsea round....



as a northerner its good to see the cockney clubs struggle despite me wanting a competitive premier league at the top end every year....hopefully we are gracing the league next year....UTB





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12082955/IAN-LADYMAN-Chelsea-lucky-Mauricio-Pochettino-arriving-summer.html







done a good job at the Saints and a ok job at Tottenham....still has nothing of great worth on his CV trophy wise...... can he fix Chelsea time will tell, now unless he bags a trophy at some point with them he will always be known as a top nearly manager in the English game. So there is some pressure on him to make it work at Chelsea and not just for the club but for himself....


