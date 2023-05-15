headset

some find the mackems have found in him, has a great finish on him, i doubt he will be at the mackems again next season unless they did go up....





On Loan from Man Utd...





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12082383/Erik-ten-Hag-ready-welcome-magician-Amad-Diallo-Man-United-seas

