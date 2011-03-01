headset

Starmer is accused of a plot to reverse Brexit





Keir Starmer is planning to allow Europeans in UK to choose MPs for first time



The Labour party leader also wants to reduce Britain's voting age from 18 to 16



Ministers accused Sir Keir of wanting to 'drag Britain back into the EU by stealth'





Interesting times ahead if Labours (red rats) and Kier get in at the next GE....









is the comment below a true reflection of Starmer!?!?







Starmer is a traitor to us and our country. All traitors should be treated as such and stamped out!



















https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12083315/Backlash-brews-Starmer-accused-plot-reverse-Brexit.html

