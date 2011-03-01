Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Starmer is accused of a plot to reverse Brexit  (Read 43 times)
Backlash brews as Starmer is accused of a plot to reverse Brexit and 'rig' the polls by giving millions of European workers in the UK and British teenagers the vote


Keir Starmer is planning to allow Europeans in UK to choose MPs for first time

The Labour party leader also wants to reduce Britain's voting age from 18 to 16

Ministers accused Sir Keir of wanting to 'drag Britain back into the EU by stealth'


Interesting times ahead if Labours (red rats) and Kier get in at the next GE....




is the comment below a true reflection of Starmer!?!?  



Starmer is a traitor to us and our country. All traitors should be treated as such and stamped out!





 :ukfist:



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12083315/Backlash-brews-Starmer-accused-plot-reverse-Brexit.html
Good idea 👍
