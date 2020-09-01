Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.  (Read 141 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 AM »
Anyone watch?
Has nothing to do with singing anymore.
Public vote ffs 🤣
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 AM »
correct... :like:

a rancid programme

often watched in the main by *sorry folks* rancid folk............
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:38:24 PM »
I haven't watched this talentless garbage for 40 years. But hey... When can you ever expect the BBC to miss an opportunity to promote homosexuality?
littlefatso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:59:39 AM »
Russia Banned from it ( like they will be bothered  :basil:)

Isreal in it no worries , If Russia's banned for attacking a neighbour Isreal have being doing the same thing for 65 years ..

Ukraine got a slot too



14 May 1938 the England football team gave a Nazi salute before a match in Berlin. They had been ordered to do so by the government, which had made a pact with Hitler when much of the ruling class supported fascism




Same shit's going on today

Supporting the Nazi's  .. whether it be in song contests , wars , knee bending  BLM for scum  

 
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:38 PM »
