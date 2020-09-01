Welcome,
May 14, 2023, 04:41:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.
Author
Topic: EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.
barwickred20
kippers
EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.
«
on:
Today
at 11:03:23 AM »
Anyone watch?
Has nothing to do with singing anymore.
Public vote ffs 🤣
headset
Re: EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:13:05 AM »
correct...
a rancid programme
often watched in the main by *sorry folks* rancid folk............
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Scott OUT!!!
Re: EUROVISION FREAK CONTEST.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:38:24 PM »
I haven't watched this talentless garbage for 40 years. But hey... When can you ever expect the BBC to miss an opportunity to promote homosexuality?
