headset
time for the weekend's big one!!!
can the mighty Boro pull off
a two-legged victory!?!?
leg one away to the sky blues
then leg two under the riverside lights.
need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.
scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.
Single @33/1
Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough
more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.
Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!
and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king
we're the red army from Middlesbrough
Follow follow follow! https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures
headset
we arebetter of the two sides , better of the chances i hope we dont go on to regret missing 1 of the two decent chances we've had....
it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......
clean sheet anyone...
... it will do me if it happens....
we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........
i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though
