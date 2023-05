headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « on: May 14, 2023, 09:28:04 AM »

can the mighty Boro pull off

a two-legged victory!?!?



leg one away to the sky blues

then leg two under the riverside lights.



need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.





scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.





Single @33/1



Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough







more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.





Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!





and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king

we're the red army from Middlesbrough

Follow follow follow!







https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures







time for the weekend's big one!!!can the mighty Boro pull offa two-legged victory!?!?leg one away to the sky bluesthen leg two under the riverside lights.need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.Single @33/1Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbroughmore bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is kingwe're the red army from MiddlesbroughFollow follow follow! Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #1 on: May 14, 2023, 09:59:09 AM »



Says they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night



http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657644892741312517?s=20 Going off this below they have been up to the dirty tricks the sad knackersSays they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 559





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 559Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: May 14, 2023, 10:26:17 AM » I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.



Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.



I hope Carrick has them fired up for this one! Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: May 14, 2023, 10:28:10 AM »





If anyone is stuck and can't watch on sky or what ever Ill put a link up before I go out Soon see in an hour n halfs time FellaIf anyone is stuck and can't watch on sky or what ever Ill put a link up before I go out « Last Edit: May 14, 2023, 10:29:52 AM by littlefatso » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #5 on: May 14, 2023, 11:10:45 AM »





Single @11/2



Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough.





Single @25/1



Darragh Lenihan

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough



Single @10/1



Ryan Giles

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Marcus Forss

8/1

Last Goal Scorer

Coventry v Middlesbrough

12:00, Today





CMON BORO!!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-26909037











more bets on.....Single @11/2Isaiah JonesAnytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough.Single @25/1Darragh LenihanAnytime Goalscorer / Coventry v MiddlesbroughSingle @10/1Ryan GilesAnytime Goalscorer / Coventry v MiddlesbroughMarcus Forss8/1Last Goal ScorerCoventry v Middlesbrough12:00, TodayCMON BORO!! Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #6 on: May 14, 2023, 11:12:08 AM »



http://hitstreams.live/em/coventry-city.php





If it does not work go through the list from this page and you will find one that does work



http://streameast.to/



Have a good day all up the Boro





remember 12 oclock not now I am off out now so for anyone stuck you can give this link a try below when it's 12 oclock okIf it does not work go through the list from this page and you will find one that does workHave a good day all up the Bororemember 12 oclock not now « Last Edit: May 14, 2023, 11:15:19 AM by littlefatso » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #7 on: May 14, 2023, 11:24:25 AM » Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on May 14, 2023, 10:26:17 AM I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.



Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.



I hope Carrick has them fired up for this one!



if you can fire yourself up games like this .... you must be in the wrong business for me.....



tactics and team selection belong to the manager in games like this....



surely motivation is self-motivation in a playoff situation like this one... IMO, if i was playing i doubt i would need firing up in games like this - id need calming down so i don't go all Roy Keane and Patrick Viera... if you can fire yourself up games like this .... you must be in the wrong business for me.....tactics and team selection belong to the manager in games like this....surely motivation is self-motivation in a playoff situation like this one... IMO, if i was playing i doubt i would need firing up in games like this - id need calming down so i don't go all Roy Keane and Patrick Viera... Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #8 on: May 14, 2023, 12:50:57 PM »



it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......



clean sheet anyone... ... it will do me if it happens....





we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........



i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though we arebetter of the two sides , better of the chances i hope we dont go on to regret missing 1 of the two decent chances we've had....it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......clean sheet anyone...... it will do me if it happens....we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 652





Posts: 3 652 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #9 on: May 14, 2023, 01:00:03 PM » So far so good.

Lets hope we dont come out like we did against Huddersfield



Want more from McGree and better crossing from Giles. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #10 on: May 14, 2023, 01:19:56 PM » Paddy McNair .. playing a blinder so far heading for MOM .....



i only hope i haven't jinxed him here....



CMON BORO...



Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #12 on: May 14, 2023, 01:54:25 PM »



now all that said I'd have snatched your hands off for a nil - nilar beforehand...so alls good for me and advantage swings in our favour now at the Riverside midweek,,,,



well played Boro.. we should have won that with the clear enough chances we had, i thought we played well throughout the game and in doing so kept the Coventry crowd quiet...... a tad disappointed we could not be going away with the win which we would have deserved Imo had it happened. that said what a time/game to keep a clean sheet....so that's a massive plus for us given the striker they have on show.now all that said I'd have snatched your hands off for a nil - nilar beforehand...so alls good for me and advantage swings in our favour now at the Riverside midweek,,,,well played Boro.. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 6 114





Posts: 6 114 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #14 on: May 14, 2023, 02:07:21 PM » Well done Boro. A clean sheet at last. I suspect Carrick has taken some advice from Ferguson. Frustrate them on their own ground and blow them away at the Riverside. I would have t@ken that score before kickoff. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 177





Posts: 7 177 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #15 on: May 15, 2023, 09:10:52 AM » It's one of them games on Wednesday Bill....its all now in our favour and if we don't go on to win it then it's a bottle job really...given over the season we have proven that we are a good side..... we haven't for example sneaked into the playoffs we've blown it away with how we have performed since Carricj arrived.





let us just hope they don't let us the supporters and Steve Gibson, and of course themselves down on Wednesday night....



one game away from a playoff final that i think we will go on to win.........Only Coventry stand in our way to the premier league ..IMO... CMON BORO!!





Let's hope the Riverside is rocking midweek - i can't wait for it!! Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 652





Posts: 3 652 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #17 on: May 15, 2023, 07:30:35 PM » Sunderland punters on their RTG fans forum reckon our game was a borefest and they dont fear either us or Cov.



Deluded or what. I did watch their game and it surprised me that Luton took the foot of the gas as they were battering them in all departments for the 1st half hour. Then a wonder goal. Think I might have a safe ton on Luton in the second leg. Should be easy to brush them aside, then again, I would like that to be our job at Wembley in the final...should we see off Cov mind. Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #18 on: May 15, 2023, 07:44:28 PM »



Quote from: littlefatso on May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM



Semi-final first legs

May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )

May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )



Semi-final second legs

May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )

May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )

Play-off final

May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton )

Fucking jammy mackems snook inSemi-final first legsMay 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town - ( 2 - 1 )May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough - ( 2 - 2 )Semi-final second legsMay 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland - ( 2 - 0 )May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry - ( 2 - 1 )Play-off finalMay 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium - ( Boro 3 - 1 Luton ) So far I got the score right in the first play off , The result right in the second play off so ill stick with the 2 - 0 win for Luton tmorra Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 260





Posts: 260 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #19 on: Today at 06:40:43 AM » Quote from: kippers on May 15, 2023, 07:30:35 PM Sunderland punters on their RTG fans forum reckon our game was a borefest and they dont fear either us or Cov.



Deluded or what. I did watch their game and it surprised me that Luton took the foot of the gas as they were battering them in all departments for the 1st half hour. Then a wonder goal. Think I might have a safe ton on Luton in the second leg. Should be easy to brush them aside, then again, I would like that to be our job at Wembley in the final...should we see off Cov mind.









They are all Boro Fans now



Well for the time being anyway



http://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/boro-fan-in-peace.1607614/ They are all Boro Fans nowWell for the time being anyway Logged