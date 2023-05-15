Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 15, 2023, 09:36:15 PM
Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough
headset
Yesterday at 09:28:04 AM
time for the weekend's big one!!!
can the mighty Boro pull off
a two-legged victory!?!?

leg one away to the sky blues
then leg two under the riverside lights.

need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.


scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.


Single  @33/1

Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough



more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.


Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!


and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king
we're the red army from Middlesbrough
Follow follow follow!  :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 AM
Going off this below they have been up to the dirty tricks the sad knackers  lost souey :wanker:

Says they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night  :redcard:

http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657644892741312517?s=20   
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 AM
I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.

Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.

I hope Carrick has them fired up for this one!
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
littlefatso
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 AM
Soon see in an hour n halfs time Fella  :beer: :mido: klins :like:


If anyone is stuck and can't watch on sky or what ever Ill put a link up before I go out  :like:
Logged
headset
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 AM
Quote from: littlefatso on Yesterday at 09:59:09 AM
Going off this below they have been up to the dirty tricks the sad knackers  lost souey :wanker:

Says they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night  :redcard:

http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657644892741312517?s=20   

the cheeky bastards..... :wanker:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 170


View Profile
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 AM
more bets on.....


Single  @11/2

Isaiah Jones
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough.


Single  @25/1

Darragh Lenihan
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough

Single  @10/1

Ryan Giles
Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough


Marcus Forss
8/1
Last Goal Scorer
Coventry v Middlesbrough
12:00, Today


CMON BORO!!  :mido:



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-26909037
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:12:08 AM
I am off out now so for anyone stuck you can give this link a try below when it's 12 oclock ok

 http://hitstreams.live/em/coventry-city.php      


If it does not work go through the list from this page and you will find one that does work

  http://streameast.to/     

Have a good day all up the Boro  :mido:


remember 12 oclock not now  mcl
Logged
headset
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 AM
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Yesterday at 10:26:17 AM
I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.

Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.

I hope Carrick has them fired up for this one!

if you can fire yourself up games like this .... you must be in the wrong business for me.....

tactics and team selection belong to the manager in games like this....

surely motivation is self-motivation in a playoff situation like this one... IMO, if i was playing i doubt i would need firing up in games like this - id need calming down so i don't go all Roy Keane and Patrick Viera... monkey
Logged
headset
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:50:57 PM
we arebetter of the two sides , better of the chances i hope we dont go on to regret missing 1 of the two decent chances we've had....

it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......

clean sheet anyone... ... it will do me if it happens....


we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........

i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though  :like:
Logged
kippers
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:00:03 PM
So far so good.
Lets hope we dont come out like we did against Huddersfield

Want more from McGree and better crossing from Giles.
Logged
headset
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:19:56 PM
Paddy McNair .. playing a blinder so far heading for MOM .....

i only hope i haven't jinxed him here....

CMON BORO...
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 170


View Profile
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:37:34 PM
we're heading into don't undo all the good work time and, concede now...
Logged
headset
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:54:25 PM
we should have won that with the clear enough chances we had, i thought we played well throughout the game and in doing so kept the Coventry crowd quiet...... a tad disappointed we could not be going away with the win which we would have deserved Imo had it happened. that said what a time/game to keep a clean sheet....so that's a massive plus for us given the striker they have on show.

now all that said I'd have snatched your hands off for a nil - nilar beforehand...so alls good for me and advantage swings in our favour now at the Riverside midweek,,,,

well played Boro.. :mido:
Logged
kippers
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:57:01 PM
Advantage Boro.

Happy with that clean sheet
Logged
Bill Buxton
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:07:21 PM
Well done Boro. A clean sheet at last. I suspect Carrick has taken some advice from Ferguson. Frustrate them on their own ground and blow them away at the Riverside. I would have t@ken that score before kickoff.
Logged
headset
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:10:52 AM
It's one of them games on Wednesday Bill....its all now in our favour and if we don't go on to win it then it's a bottle job really...given over the season we have proven that we are a good side..... we haven't for example sneaked into the playoffs we've blown it away with how we have performed since Carricj arrived.


let us just hope they don't let us the supporters and Steve Gibson, and of course themselves down on Wednesday night....

one game away from a playoff final that i think we will go on to win.........Only Coventry stand in our way to the premier league ..IMO... CMON BORO!!


Let's hope the Riverside is rocking midweek - i can't wait for it!!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Reply #16 on: Today at 10:49:23 AM
Absolutely agree. Its all down to Boro now.
Logged
kippers
Reply #17 on: Today at 07:30:35 PM
Sunderland punters on their RTG fans forum reckon our game was a borefest and they dont fear either us or Cov.

Deluded or what. I did watch their game and it surprised me that Luton took the foot of the gas as they were battering them in all departments for the 1st half hour. Then a wonder goal. Think I might have a safe ton on Luton in the second leg. Should be easy to brush them aside, then again, I would like that to be our job at Wembley in the final...should we see off Cov mind.
Logged
littlefatso
Reply #18 on: Today at 07:44:28 PM
So far I got the score right in the first play off , The result right in the second play off so ill stick with the 2 - 0 win for Luton tmorra

Quote from: littlefatso on May 08, 2023, 06:44:19 PM
Fucking jammy mackems snook in  rava rava rava rava rava :wanker:

Semi-final first legs
May 13, 5.30pm (UK time): Sunderland vs Luton Town   -   ( 2 - 1 )  :wanker:
May 14, noon (UK time): Coventry vs Middlesbrough      -   ( 2 - 2 )  klins

Semi-final second legs
May 16, 8pm (UK time): Luton Town vs Sunderland        -   ( 2 - 0 )  :alastair: 
May 17, 8pm (UK time): Middlesbrough vs Coventry       -   ( 2 - 1 )  :mido:
Play-off final
May 27, 4.45pm (UK time) at Wembley Stadium             -  ( Boro 3 - 1  Luton ) :wc: :alastair:
Logged
