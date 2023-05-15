time for the weekend's big one!!!
can the mighty Boro pull off
a two-legged victory!?!?
leg one away to the sky blues
then leg two under the riverside lights.
need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.
scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.
Single @33/1
Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough
more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.
Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!
and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king
we're the red army from Middlesbrough
Follow follow follow! https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures