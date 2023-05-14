headset

Posts: 7 149 Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « on: Today at 09:28:04 AM »

can the mighty Boro pull off

a two-legged victory!?!?



leg one away to the sky blues

then leg two under the riverside lights.



need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.





scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.





Single @33/1



Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough







more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.





Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!





and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king

we're the red army from Middlesbrough

Follow follow follow!







https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures







littlefatso

Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:09 AM »



Says they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night



http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657644892741312517?s=20 Going off this below they have been up to the dirty tricks the sad knackersSays they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 559Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:26:17 AM » I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.



Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.



If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

littlefatso

Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:28:10 AM »





Soon see in an hour n halfs time Fella

If anyone is stuck and can't watch on sky or what ever Ill put a link up before I go out

headset

Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:10:45 AM »





Single @11/2



Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough.





Single @25/1



Darragh Lenihan

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough



Single @10/1



Ryan Giles

Anytime Goalscorer / Coventry v Middlesbrough





Marcus Forss

8/1

Last Goal Scorer

Coventry v Middlesbrough

12:00, Today





CMON BORO!!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/coventry-city-vs-middlesbrough-live-26909037











littlefatso

Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:12:08 AM »



http://hitstreams.live/em/coventry-city.php





If it does not work go through the list from this page and you will find one that does work



http://streameast.to/



Have a good day all up the Boro





remember 12 oclock not now I am off out now so for anyone stuck you can give this link a try below when it's 12 oclock ok

http://hitstreams.live/em/coventry-city.php

If it does not work go through the list from this page and you will find one that does work

http://streameast.to/

Have a good day all up the Boro

headset

Posts: 7 149 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:24:25 AM » Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on Today at 10:26:17 AM I think today's game (and the remaining play off games) will be very much dependent on which boro team turns up.



Will it be the boro team which destroyed Sheffield United, or will it be the boro team which failed to deliver at the likes of West Brom and Sunderland etc.



I hope Carrick has them fired up for this one!



if you can fire yourself up games like this .... you must be in the wrong business for me.....



tactics and team selection belong to the manager in games like this....



surely motivation is self-motivation in a playoff situation like this one... IMO, if i was playing i doubt i would need firing up in games like this - id need calming down so i don't go all Roy Keane and Patrick Viera... if you can fire yourself up games like this .... you must be in the wrong business for me.....tactics and team selection belong to the manager in games like this....surely motivation is self-motivation in a playoff situation like this one... IMO, if i was playing i doubt i would need firing up in games like this - id need calming down so i don't go all Roy Keane and Patrick Viera... Logged

headset

Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:50:57 PM »



it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......



clean sheet anyone... ... it will do me if it happens....





we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........



i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though we arebetter of the two sides , better of the chances i hope we dont go on to regret missing 1 of the two decent chances we've had....it's still 0.0 though...so they are still in it as are we......clean sheet anyone...... it will do me if it happens....we do play some great stuff when in full flow...........i enjoyed that first half..... could have done with a goal lead though Logged

kippers

Posts: 3 647 Re: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:00:03 PM » So far so good.

Lets hope we dont come out like we did against Huddersfield



Want more from McGree and better crossing from Giles. Logged