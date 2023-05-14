Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 14, 2023
Author Topic: Coventry City Vs Middlesbrough  (Read 23 times)
« on: Today at 09:28:04 AM »
time for the weekend's big one!!!
can the mighty Boro pull off
a two-legged victory!?!?

leg one away to the sky blues
then leg two under the riverside lights.

need to keep Viktor Gyokeres quiet today.


scarcast Akpom 2-1 Boro win today.


Single  @33/1

Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct Score / Coventry v Middlesbrough



more bets are to be placed once the teams are announced.


Loud and Proud if you are down there!!!


and we stand up and sing Stevie Gibson is king
we're the red army from Middlesbrough
Follow follow follow!  :mido:



https://www.skysports.com/championship-fixtures
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:59:09 AM »
Going off this below they have been up to the dirty tricks the sad knackers  lost souey :wanker:

Says they been letting off fireworks outside the Boro hotel late last night  :redcard:

http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657644892741312517?s=20   
