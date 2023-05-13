Welcome,
May 13, 2023, 07:39:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sunderland v Luton
Author
Topic: Sunderland v Luton (Read 17 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 645
Sunderland v Luton
«
on:
Today
at 06:32:19 PM »
From our perspective I think there is no way Sunderland grt past Luton. Luton are to strong for them and going forward the makems are all over the place.
Luton are rough house and hopefully might get a couple sendings off here.
If we play Luton in the final, the perfect player to open tgem up is Barlaser. Also, although we do leak goals I reckon our defence can more thsn match their high press threat.
littlefatso
Posts: 240
Re: Sunderland v Luton
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:33:37 PM »
How the fuck did Luton even make the playoffs what a pack of fucking lankey
Couldn't pass a ball
Couldn't string a fucking christmas streamer together
Couldn't make any sort of movements what so ever
Absolute fucking shite them
