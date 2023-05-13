Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2023, 07:39:22 PM
Sunderland v Luton
kippers
« on: Today at 06:32:19 PM »
From our perspective I think there is no way Sunderland grt past Luton. Luton are to strong for them and going forward the makems are all over the place.
Luton are rough house and hopefully might get a couple sendings off here.
   If we play Luton in the final, the perfect player to open tgem up is Barlaser.  Also, although we do leak goals I reckon our defence can more thsn match their high press threat.
littlefatso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:33:37 PM »
How the fuck did Luton even make the playoffs what a pack of fucking lankey  donkey

Couldn't pass a ball  :wanker:

Couldn't string a fucking christmas streamer together  :wanker:

Couldn't make any sort of movements what so ever  :wanker:

Absolute fucking shite them  :basil:
