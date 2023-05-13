kippers

Online



Posts: 3 645





Posts: 3 645

Sunderland v Luton « on: Today at 06:32:19 PM » From our perspective I think there is no way Sunderland grt past Luton. Luton are to strong for them and going forward the makems are all over the place.

Luton are rough house and hopefully might get a couple sendings off here.

If we play Luton in the final, the perfect player to open tgem up is Barlaser. Also, although we do leak goals I reckon our defence can more thsn match their high press threat.