a couple of bets on the EFL playoffs, bets getting dropped now - no Boro today, so a night at the bingo with the wifey... more credit in the bank for that Wembley weekender should the Boro make it....
it has to be the Mackems tonight to keep that Wembley "dream weekend clash" on course - no pun intended
Sky Championship Game.
Jack Clarke
Sunderland 3-1
First Goal Scorer100/1
Sunderland v Luton
17:30, Today.
and a cheeky £1 win-double.
Sunderland
8/5
Match Betting
Sunderland v Luton
17:30, Today
Salford City
19/10
Match Betting
Salford City v Stockport
19:45, Today..
not looking good for dirty leeds so that's a result over my early bets not coming in......
every cloud has a silver lining....
Chow until tomorrow lads n Lasses!https://www.skysports.com/football/sunderland-vs-luton-town/482297