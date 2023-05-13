headset

Offline



Posts: 7 136





Posts: 7 136 Salford/Stockport - Sunderland/Luton Play Offs. « on: Today at 03:57:34 PM »







it has to be the Mackems tonight to keep that Wembley "dream weekend clash" on course - no pun intended









Sky Championship Game.



Jack Clarke

Sunderland 3-1

First Goal Scorer100/1

Sunderland v Luton

17:30, Today.





and a cheeky £1 win-double.





Sunderland

8/5

Match Betting

Sunderland v Luton

17:30, Today



Salford City

19/10

Match Betting

Salford City v Stockport

19:45, Today..





not looking good for dirty leeds so that's a result over my early bets not coming in......









every cloud has a silver lining....







Chow until tomorrow lads n Lasses!





https://www.skysports.com/football/sunderland-vs-luton-town/482297



















a couple of bets on the EFL playoffs, bets getting dropped now - no Boro today, so a night at the bingo with the wifey... more credit in the bank for that Wembley weekender should the Boro make it....it has to be the Mackems tonight to keep that Wembley "dream weekend clash" on course - no pun intendedSky Championship Game.Jack ClarkeSunderland 3-1First Goal Scorer100/1Sunderland v Luton17:30, Today.and a cheeky £1 win-double.Sunderland8/5Match BettingSunderland v Luton17:30, TodaySalford City19/10Match BettingSalford City v Stockport19:45, Today..not looking good for dirty leeds so that's a result over my early bets not coming in......every cloud has a silver lining....Chow until tomorrow lads n Lasses! « Last Edit: Today at 04:01:15 PM by headset » Logged