Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2023, 05:24:31 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Salford/Stockport - Sunderland/Luton Play Offs.  (Read 37 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 136


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:57:34 PM »
a couple of bets on the EFL playoffs, bets getting dropped now - no Boro today, so a night at the bingo with the wifey... more credit in the bank for that Wembley weekender should the Boro make it....  mcl



it has to be the Mackems tonight to keep that Wembley "dream weekend clash" on course - no pun intended  monkey




Sky Championship Game.

Jack Clarke
Sunderland 3-1
First Goal Scorer100/1
Sunderland v Luton
17:30, Today.


and a cheeky £1 win-double.


Sunderland
8/5
Match Betting
Sunderland v Luton
17:30, Today

Salford City
19/10
Match Betting
Salford City v Stockport
19:45, Today..


not looking good for dirty leeds so that's a result over my early bets not coming in......




every cloud has  a silver lining.... :mido:



Chow until tomorrow lads n Lasses!


https://www.skysports.com/football/sunderland-vs-luton-town/482297
« Last Edit: Today at 04:01:15 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 