May 13, 2023, 09:30:53 AM
dirty leeds to face fire sale....
Today at 09:14:33 AM
if they go down........... stay up and they will be bought by the 49 ERS......


Leeds are at a crossroads: Survive and 49ers buy out the club, Elland Road gets makeover and new training ground is built. Go down and its a talent fire sale and a fight to come back up

Leeds are in purgatory with their future prospects on and off the pitch uncertain

Sam Allardyce has been tasked with keeping an unbalanced squad afloat

Newcastle travel to Elland Road with Allardyce under no illusions of the situation.....



It's not often I would say this but we are all Geordies today aint we...... rava



and we despise them as well, but we all hate Leeds scum, scum..... mcl



Saint Patrick (the fmttm love child) who is always injured wont like 'working hard' under Big Sam, so the towel will soon go in with him....




scorcast to come once the teams are announced but it will involve a magpies win.... mick




https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12078541/Leeds-crossroads-Survive-49ers-buy-club-talent-fire-sale.html
