Leeds are at a crossroads: Survive and 49ers buy out the club, Elland Road gets makeover and new training ground is built. Go down and its a talent fire sale and a fight to come back up



Leeds are in purgatory with their future prospects on and off the pitch uncertain



Sam Allardyce has been tasked with keeping an unbalanced squad afloat



Newcastle travel to Elland Road with Allardyce under no illusions of the situation.....







It's not often I would say this but we are all Geordies today aint we......







and we despise them as well, but we all hate Leeds scum, scum.....







Saint Patrick (the fmttm love child) who is always injured wont like 'working hard' under Big Sam, so the towel will soon go in with him....









scorcast to come once the teams are announced but it will involve a magpies win....









https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12078541/Leeds-crossroads-Survive-49ers-buy-club-talent-fire-sale.html







