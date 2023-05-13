Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Headsets Weekend Moneyspinner !!  (Read 51 times)
« on: Today at 06:45:50 AM »
Oh yes... is it that time of the week again!

it is - it's time to take on the bookies!!



an e/w Ascot double on the gee-gees to get you underway.

14.40 - Fresh.

15.10 - Son.


Now for the premier league tricky treble....... keeping away from the early kickoff and TV games i might single up on them with a scorcast later on.

For now its the tricky....

Villa Vs Spurs. Home Win

Palace Vs Bournemouth. Draw

Man Utd Vs Wolves. Home Win.


Good Luck and happy punting folks.... :beer: :beer:




https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures
