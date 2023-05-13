headset

Headsets Weekend Moneyspinner !! « on: Today at 06:45:50 AM »



it is - it's time to take on the bookies!!







an e/w Ascot double on the gee-gees to get you underway.



14.40 - Fresh.



15.10 - Son.





Now for the premier league tricky treble....... keeping away from the early kickoff and TV games i might single up on them with a scorcast later on.



For now its the tricky....



Villa Vs Spurs. Home Win



Palace Vs Bournemouth. Draw



Man Utd Vs Wolves. Home Win.





Good Luck and happy punting folks....









https://www.skysports.com/premier-league-fixtures







