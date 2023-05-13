headset

Mayor seeks to ease Teesworks rumors !
May 13, 2023, 06:21:17 AM

Documents show the piece of land was disposed of for £15m



an interesting local subject to which many will be wanting to know the whole 'truth' on said matter as Ben Houchen hits back at labours' dinosaur MacDonald's claims of industrial corruption in parliament.....





the murky world of politics is currently on show after 'red rat' Andy McDonald makes said claims and tory mayor Houchen hits back......



let the war commence...... who wins!







Reply #2
May 14, 2023, 09:42:48 AM





Yes, prehistoric Macdonald.... needs to back up his words with action, it is sounding all like wind and pI$$ coming from him or I'm sure he would have popped down to the cop shop by now.... it seems the most logical thing to do if he is robbing the tax paying public



he has even got the moon-heads OTR all erect with his words - I'm surprised they haven't demanded he pop along to the cop shop with any 'hard evidence'







He might not however want to be known as an 'alfie bass'







Reply #3
May 17, 2023, 07:45:52 AM





Ben Houchen calls for Teesworks investigation after Labour demands inquiry

Lisa Nandy and Ben Houchen have both written to the head of the National Audit Office...





still no word on 'red rat andy Macdonald' going to the cops which would be the logical thing to do...... no balls Macdonald by the sounds of it .... that or no proof and it's all lies Macdonald...





if Houchen is bent he needs lifting for it - Macdonald needs to remember that!







https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/embargo-5pm-ben-houchen-calls-26926977





