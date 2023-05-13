Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 19, 2023, 04:24:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Mayor seeks to ease Teesworks rumors !  (Read 269 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 218


View Profile
« on: May 13, 2023, 06:21:17 AM »
Mayor seeks to ease concerns after claims 90-acre Teesworks site sold for £100
Documents show the piece of land was disposed of for £15m

an interesting local subject to which many will be wanting to know the whole 'truth' on said matter as Ben Houchen hits back at labours' dinosaur MacDonald's claims of industrial corruption in parliament.....


the murky world of politics is currently on show after 'red rat' Andy McDonald makes said claims and tory mayor Houchen hits back......

let the war commence...... who wins!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/mayor-seeks-ease-concerns-after-26896387
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 046


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2023, 10:03:37 AM »
Old McDonald should go to The Police.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 218


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: May 14, 2023, 09:42:48 AM »
 monkey


Yes, prehistoric Macdonald.... needs to back up his words with action, it is sounding all like wind and pI$$ coming from him or I'm sure he would have popped down to the cop shop by now.... it seems the most logical thing to do if he is robbing the tax paying public

he has even got the moon-heads OTR all erect with his words - I'm surprised they haven't demanded he pop along to the cop shop with any 'hard evidence'



He might not however want to be known as an 'alfie bass'  :alf:



Come On Andy Mac the red rat..... its time to spew up or shut up!!!...
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 218


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: May 17, 2023, 07:45:52 AM »
a further update on said matter.....


Ben Houchen calls for Teesworks investigation after Labour demands inquiry
Lisa Nandy and Ben Houchen have both written to the head of the National Audit Office...


still no word on 'red rat andy Macdonald' going to the cops which would be the logical thing to do...... no balls Macdonald by the sounds of it .... that or no proof and it's all lies Macdonald...


if Houchen is bent he needs lifting for it - Macdonald needs to remember that!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/embargo-5pm-ben-houchen-calls-26926977
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 218


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:16:33 PM »
a further update on the "teesworks" carry-on between Houchen and Macdonald........



Cleveland Police confirms it is not investigating Teesworks amid corruption allegations.....

Maybe "Rat Man Macdonald" was causing mischief after all the dirty leftie.... :wanker:


he'll be getting labeled Billy Liar next if he is not careful.....



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/cleveland-police-confirms-not-investigating-26940521
Logged
Spidoolie
****
Online Online

Posts: 207


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:22:52 PM »
If Macdonald is so sure of his allegations then he should come out and say it publicly instead of hiding behind parliamentary privilege. I think and hope this is just political shit stirring.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 