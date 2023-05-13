Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2023
Mayor seeks to ease Teesworks rumors !
Today at 06:21:17 AM
Mayor seeks to ease concerns after claims 90-acre Teesworks site sold for £100
Documents show the piece of land was disposed of for £15m

an interesting local subject to which many will be wanting to know the whole 'truth' on said matter as Ben Houchen hits back at labours' dinosaur MacDonald's claims of industrial corruption in parliament.....


the murky world of politics is currently on show after 'red rat' Andy McDonald makes said claims and tory mayor Houchen hits back......

let the war commence...... who wins!



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/mayor-seeks-ease-concerns-after-26896387
