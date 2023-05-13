headset

Mayor seeks to ease Teesworks rumors !

Documents show the piece of land was disposed of for £15m



an interesting local subject to which many will be wanting to know the whole 'truth' on said matter as Ben Houchen hits back at labours' dinosaur MacDonald's claims of industrial corruption in parliament.....





the murky world of politics is currently on show after 'red rat' Andy McDonald makes said claims and tory mayor Houchen hits back......



let the war commence...... who wins!







