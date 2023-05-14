Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
May 14, 2023, 10:05:07 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Three Kings !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Three Kings !!! (Read 102 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 143
Three Kings !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:27 AM »
No not the Chelsea pub!.....
Newly crowned King Charles III proudly sits on throne flanked by two heirs Prince William & Prince George in new photo,,,,
a proud monarchy ready to rule the country for years to come.....
GSTK
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/22343278/newly-crowned-king-charles-iii-throne-two-heirs/
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Re: Three Kings !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:33 AM »
Looks 'Terribly white'!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 7 143
Re: Three Kings !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:57:58 AM »
steady on!
i can't say i really noticed!! ....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...