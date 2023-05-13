set to leave in transfer firesale if Everton go down, with six key men topping list....
i dont think they will go down now Everton after that win last week and I think they will just about stay up..... they need to cash in a few players for a rebuild... the current lot might be worth a few quid on paper but are certainly not performing as a team..... Something ain't right at Everton for them to be languishing in the bottom half with all the poke they've spent and managers they've sacked.....
a cracking new stadium on its way by all accounts......
Even if they stay up they might have to offload a few to carry out some kind of 'rebuild'
Leister and the dirties or Forest to go down ...IMO