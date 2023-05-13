Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 13, 2023, 06:15:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Jordan Pickford leads £250m of stars  (Read 21 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 127


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:46:06 AM »
set to leave in transfer firesale if Everton go down, with six key men topping list....

i dont think they will go down now Everton after that win last week and I think they will just about stay up..... they need to cash in a few players for a rebuild... the current lot might be worth a few quid on paper but are certainly not performing as a team..... Something ain't right at Everton for them to be languishing in the bottom half with all the poke they've spent and managers they've sacked.....

a cracking new stadium on its way by all accounts......

Even if they stay up they might have to offload a few to carry out some kind of 'rebuild'

Saints
Leister and the dirties or Forest to go down ...IMO


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22343364/pickford-250m-stars-everton-firesale-relegated/





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22343364/pickford-250m-stars-everton-firesale-relegated/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 