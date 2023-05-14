headset

Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday:



Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg between Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium as the Posh took a controlling grip of the tie.





what a win for posh......given the league finishing and points difference between the two thats some blow to Sheff Wed.....



that of course is the excitement of the playoffs..... anything can happen in them.......





you would have to say that's Sheff Wed out - dead and buried after only one leg!



Once a very big outfit Sheff Wed.......





Well done the other Boro - the Posh...





https://www.skysports.com/football/peterborough-united-vs-sheffield-wednesday/report/482283









Re: Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday:



The Owls beat Derby which then seen Derby miss out on the play off's and Posh move into 6th to make the play off's . While beating Derby they sang " You're staying down " to the Derby fans .. They then met Posh who they were so confident of beating posters were going up for the final Logged

Re: Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday:





to only go n get smashed by posh



Hope this shit doesn't happen to the Boro ..





http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657120244836474880?s=20 Owls singing you're staying down to Derbyto only go n get smashed by poshHope this shit doesn't happen to the Boro .. Logged

Re: Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday:
Let this result be a warning to Boro. We have conceded too many goals all season. Fortunately under Carrick we score a lot more. If Coventry go through to the final it will be on the back of tomorrows result. Just for once Boro keep a clean sheet.