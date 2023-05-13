Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Peterborough 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday:  (Read 55 times)
Posh take grip of League One play-off semi-final with first-leg thrashing

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg between Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium as the Posh took a controlling grip of the tie.


what a win for posh......given the league finishing and points difference between the two thats some blow to Sheff Wed.....

that of course is the excitement of the playoffs..... anything can happen in them.......


you would have to say that's Sheff Wed out - dead and buried after only one leg!

Once a very big outfit Sheff Wed.......


Well done the other Boro - the Posh... monkey


https://www.skysports.com/football/peterborough-united-vs-sheffield-wednesday/report/482283
The Owls beat Derby which then seen Derby miss out on the play off's and Posh move into 6th to make the play off's . While beating Derby they sang " You're staying down " to the Derby fans .. They then met Posh who they were so confident of beating posters were going up for the final  lost lost souey rava

Owls singing you're staying down to Derby  rava rava rava


to only go n get smashed by posh 

Hope this shit doesn't happen to the Boro ..


  http://twitter.com/FBAwayDays/status/1657120244836474880?s=20       
