Report and highlights from the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg between Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday at the Weston Homes Stadium as the Posh took a controlling grip of the tie.





what a win for posh......given the league finishing and points difference between the two thats some blow to Sheff Wed.....



that of course is the excitement of the playoffs..... anything can happen in them.......





you would have to say that's Sheff Wed out - dead and buried after only one leg!



Once a very big outfit Sheff Wed.......





Well done the other Boro - the Posh...





https://www.skysports.com/football/peterborough-united-vs-sheffield-wednesday/report/482283









