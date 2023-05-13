headset

Posts: 7 163 Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut « on: May 13, 2023, 05:23:56 AM »



it looks like the Russians are on the back foot in some parts.......





the whole thing still doesn't look like coming to an end anytime soon...........







It looks like Baddad OTR on fly me.... shot his muck too early on this one......









Posts: 252 Re: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut « Reply #1 on: May 13, 2023, 11:35:24 AM »



Here's the millions of £££'s worth of NATO missiles / arms supplied to the Nazi's being blown to bits by Russia last night . Our tax money up in smoke again . Tory wankers



Stop reading the Sun fella its a fucking comic .





