Author Topic: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut  (Read 192 times)
« on: May 13, 2023, 05:23:56 AM »
ON THE RUN Ukrainian missiles blast Russian-held cities as humiliated Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut..............

it looks like the Russians are on the back foot in some parts.......


the whole thing still doesn't look like coming to an end anytime soon...........



It looks like Baddad OTR on fly me.... shot his muck too early on this one...... :wanker:




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22343038/ukrainian-missiles-blast-russian-held-cities-troops-bakhmut/
« Reply #1 on: May 13, 2023, 11:35:24 AM »
 

Here's the millions of £££'s worth of NATO missiles / arms supplied to the Nazi's being blown to bits by Russia last night . Our tax money up in smoke again . Tory wankers  :wanker: 

Stop reading the Sun fella its a fucking comic .


  http://twitter.com/Sinnaig/status/1657297600985300992?s=20     
« Reply #2 on: May 13, 2023, 06:18:29 PM »
Looks like Stormshadow already having an effect.
« Reply #3 on: May 13, 2023, 07:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 13, 2023, 06:18:29 PM
Looks like Stormshadow already having an effect.



Yer not kidding   :like:

This was them all being blown to bits in a NAZI warehouse stockpile  

  http://twitter.com/Trollstoy88/status/1657419443889221634?s=20 

« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:48:48 PM »
Still a useful idiot then?

This was stockpile of obsolete USSR rocket fuel that the Ukrainians couldn't afford to dispose of.

Did you know that the word gullible has been removed from the English dictionary?

