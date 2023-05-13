Welcome,
May 15, 2023, 02:47:17 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
Author
Topic: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
headset
Posts: 7 163
Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
May 13, 2023, 05:23:56 AM »
ON THE RUN Ukrainian missiles blast Russian-held cities as humiliated Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut..............
it looks like the Russians are on the back foot in some parts.......
the whole thing still doesn't look like coming to an end anytime soon...........
It looks like Baddad OTR on fly me.... shot his muck too early on this one......
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22343038/ukrainian-missiles-blast-russian-held-cities-troops-bakhmut/
littlefatso
Posts: 252
Re: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
May 13, 2023, 11:35:24 AM »
Here's the millions of £££'s worth of NATO missiles / arms supplied to the Nazi's being blown to bits by Russia last night . Our tax money up in smoke again . Tory wankers
Stop reading the Sun fella its a fucking comic .
http://twitter.com/Sinnaig/status/1657297600985300992?s=20
Bill Buxton
Posts: 6 113
Re: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
May 13, 2023, 06:18:29 PM »
Looks like Stormshadow already having an effect.
littlefatso
Posts: 252
Re: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
May 13, 2023, 07:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on May 13, 2023, 06:18:29 PM
Looks like Stormshadow already having an effect.
Yer not kidding
This was them all being blown to bits in a NAZI warehouse stockpile
http://twitter.com/Trollstoy88/status/1657419443889221634?s=20
John Theone
Posts: 572
Re: Putins troops flee wars bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
Today
at 01:48:48 PM »
Still a useful idiot then?
This was stockpile of obsolete USSR rocket fuel that the Ukrainians couldn't afford to dispose of.
Did you know that the word gullible has been removed from the English dictionary?
However
