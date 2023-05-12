headset

what a monster he is..... never mind murdering her.... he stabbed her 37 times... that is one sick sick bloke....... even the death sentence would be too quick a punishment for him....



like ian huntley he will be got at now and again.....just not enough times, unfortunately......





well done the cops finally got him in the end through the advancement of technology....



the key needs throwing away on him now.....



the dirty ba$tard has been living down this neck of the woods for a while apparently......



already a nonce to boot....





some kind of peace and ending/justice/closer for the family of the little girl.........







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22335496/david-boyd-guilty-nikki-allan-murder/







