Author Topic: TYSON FURY admits he wants to see Anthony Joshua  (Read 95 times)
« on: Yesterday at 02:54:19 PM »
knock Deontay Wilder out cold in their desert dust-up.

AJ is on the verge of throwing down with The Bronze Bomber in a long overdue grudge match, which is currently in the works for December.


it will be a fight i will make plans to watch but i do tend to agree with Tyson on the outcome.... of course it would be a good/big scalp if Joshua did pull off the win and put him back in the frame to take on or call out Fury another fight that would then have some meaning/worth to it.....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22338189/anthony-joshua-deontay-wilder-tyson-fury-prediction/
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:52:50 PM »
That will make Fury the last bloke to flatten him.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:56 AM »
i suppose that's one way to look at it.........

I'd like AJ to win it ....just so he and Fury will be pushed to fight closer to their prime...otherwise, I can only see that fight happening *out of prime* one day, but more a money earner and maybe a final fight for one of them.....

the flipside is IMO I think Wilder beats Joshua should they get it on.....a fight I would like to see none the less
