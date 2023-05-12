Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
May 12, 2023
TYSON FURY admits he wants to see Anthony Joshua
« on: Today at 02:54:19 PM »
knock Deontay Wilder out cold in their desert dust-up.

AJ is on the verge of throwing down with The Bronze Bomber in a long overdue grudge match, which is currently in the works for December.


it will be a fight i will make plans to watch but i do tend to agree with Tyson on the outcome.... of course it would be a good/big scalp if Joshua did pull off the win and put him back in the frame to take on or call out Fury another fight that would then have some meaning/worth to it.....


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22338189/anthony-joshua-deontay-wilder-tyson-fury-prediction/
