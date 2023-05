littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 251





Posts: 251 What would you do « on: May 11, 2023, 06:09:34 PM »



http://twitter.com/crazyclipsonly/status/1656378410153967617?s=20





For me If I managed to get up on my feet with no broken bones I would have to end the ripples life on the spot If you were 30 foot up a ladder painting while at work & a rasberry ripple rolled up in a deranged state of mind & shook the ladders till you plunged to the concrete floor belowFor me If I managed to get up on my feet with no broken bones I would have to end the ripples life on the spot Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 149





Posts: 7 149 Re: What would you do « Reply #1 on: May 12, 2023, 09:55:08 AM »





I get what you are saying - however unless he has done you some long-term damage it's one of them no-win situations. you can't go around knocking wheelchairs about ....... or you'll do some jail for it these days............ u can't even grass him up coz that's deemed a c**ts trick as well...





so unless he's hurt you badly - it's one of them u have to take on the chin......unless u bally up and do him on the QT..... I get what you are saying - however unless he has done you some long-term damage it's one of them no-win situations. you can't go around knocking wheelchairs about....... or you'll do some jail for it these days............ u can't even grass him up coz that's deemed a c**ts trick as well...so unless he's hurt you badly - it's one of them u have to take on the chin......unless u bally up and do him on the QT..... Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 251





Posts: 251 Re: What would you do « Reply #4 on: May 12, 2023, 03:59:11 PM » would getting zipped up in a big black bag 100% Wheelswould getting zipped up in a big black bag 100% Logged

kippers

Offline



Posts: 3 648





Posts: 3 648 Re: What would you do « Reply #5 on: May 12, 2023, 08:54:44 PM » Grass or not, if the stupid cunt did that to me I would instruct a lawyer to bankrupt the fucker. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 7 149





Posts: 7 149 Re: What would you do « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:37:40 AM »





snitches get stitches..... thats snitching thought.................................. towersy rules are pedos and rapists are grass material only ...snitches get stitches..... Logged

littlefatso

Offline



Posts: 251





Posts: 251 Re: What would you do « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:09:08 PM »



Not content John the one starts the same shit on here against me .. problem is he has no moderator badge on here , no deleting my posts on here



Hes probably reported me to Ben hoping for a ban so if I do get the chop is the bitter old fud from Darlo john the mong John the one - AKA Ural Kuntz on Red Raw spent months having digs at me when I went on Raw , used his moderator badge to start deleting my post .. so I gave up and joined here ,,Not content John the one starts the same shit on here against me .. problem is he has no moderator badge on here , no deleting my posts on hereHes probably reported me to Ben hoping for a ban so if I do get the chop is the bitter old fud from Darlo john the mong Logged